Vote counting and security

Tooele County’s machines pass the test ♦

Tooele County’s ballot tabulation equipment passed the test.

Tooele County Clerk Tracy Shaw conducted a public logic and accuracy testing of the tabulation equipment to be used to count the votes cast in the 2022 general election. The test was held on Thursday, Oct. 13 at the Tooele County Administration Building.

The test involved two high speed scanners and tabulators that let election workers process ballots and individually handle ballots rejected by the system. Around 700 pre-marked ballots were run through the scanner. The scanned results were then tabulated and compared to the known count for the ballots.

With matching results, the tabulation equipment was declared to be accurate.

Tooele County uses election machines built and programmed by Election Systems & Software, based in Omaha, Nebraska.

The scanners have a port for a memory stick, a proprietary and encrypted USB-like device. Prior to starting the test, Shaw inserted a stick from ES&S that contained the programming information for the machines to read and tabulate the 2022 ballots.

After passing the logic and accuracy test, Shaw closed and locked the small door that protects the access point for the stick and then covered the door with a seal.

After locking and sealing the door, Shaw said there is no other way to access the machines’ programming. The machines have no bluetooth, wi-fi or internet port or any other access, according to Shaw.

Before starting the logic and accuracy test, Shaw along with chief deputy clerk Nikki Rash, explained voting security features, starting with the mailing of ballots.

Ballots are mailed to all registered active voters. Active voters are voters that have voted at least once in the last two years. Inactive voters can still vote, but they must request a ballot or vote in person.

Voter registration records are maintained in accordance with state laws. The County Clerk receives copies of official state death notices for county residents. If registered to vote, the name on the death notice can be removed from the voter rolls. A clerk’s office employee is also assigned to watch newspapers for obituaries of Tooele County residents that may be registered voters.

Each ballot is mailed with a return envelope. To be counted, ballots must be returned in that envelope with the voter’s signature in the designated spot.

The return envelopes are printed with a unique barcode on each one. The barcode is linked to the voter’s registration number. It also is unique for this election.

When ballots are initially processed a machine reads the barcode to make sure it is a ballot for this election, that the voter is registered and that a ballot from this particular voter has not already been received.

Nobody gets to vote twice. Dead people only vote if they can sign their ballot. Ballots can’t be duplicated and stuffed in a box unless somebody can print a valid unique barcode on each return envelope that is connected to the right signature in the state database.

The envelope is stamped with the date and time it is scanned.

The signature on the outside of the envelope is scanned and verified by a computer using software similar to face-recognition technology. The scanned signature is compared to up to five different signatures in a statewide database. The signature used most often is from the voter’s most recent drivers license.

If the signatures don’t match the scanner kicks the ballot out for a manual review by election officials trained in recognizing handwriting.

If the election officials can’t verify the signature the voter is contacted by the clerk’s office to verify their ballot. Every effort is made to validate every ballot possible including contacting the voter by phone, email and by written letter.

The most common reason for a ballot to be rejected at this point is the voter forgot to sign the return envelope or sometimes a spouse will sign for their spouse.

Only 0.27% of ballots were rejected by the scanner for in-person review during the 2021 election, according to Shaw.

After the signature is validated, the tops of the envelopes are cut off by a machine. An election worker removes the ballot and places it in a stack and the envelope is placed face down in a separate stack.

Once removed from its envelope there is no connection between the ballot and the voter’s identity. Nobody can see how anybody voted, said Shaw.

The ballots are processed in groups of 50. They may be run through the scanner prior to Election Day but votes will not be tabulated or counted until after polls close on election night.

The 50 ballots for each batch along with a report from the tabulator on their count are bound together and kept for 22 months.

The batches and their reports are used in the random audit that must occur, by state code, before the final count or canvass of the election is made official and final.

The scanner captures a photo of each ballot. If the scanner can’t read a ballot the photo of the ballot shows up on a screen for something called adjudication.

Two election officials will look at the screen and see if they can agree on the voter’s intent. State law allows the adjudicators to count the ballot if the voter’s intent is clear.

Examples are people filling in ballots with a crayon that the scanner can’t read or crossing out one mark and circling and writing “count this one” with an arrow pointing to the new mark.

Other security measures include ballot drop boxes that aren’t in a location where they can be monitored will have a 24-hour security camera watching them.

On Election Day there will be two vote centers, one at the Deseret Peak Complex and one at the County Administration Building, where voters who lost their ballot, never received one, just want to vote in-person or for voters with accessibility issues due to a disability.

These paper ballots will look just like the ones that were mailed out and will be scanned and tabulated on the same equipment.

On election night candidates can have a representative come to the clerk’s office and observe the vote count process. Shaw said she has ordered a camera to broadcast all the activity in the vote counting room live on an internet feed.

With a close election, even with voting machines and computers, the final winner may not be known until the final vote canvass, which is held two weeks after the election.