Voter turnout

There were 27,405 ballots cast in the 2020 General Election in Tooele County as of 8 p.m. on election night. That’s a 75% turnout.

The election night results do not include approximately 1,000 ballots with signature verification problems, 266 early votes that were cast last week, 124 provisional ballots, 783 ballots cast on Election Day that are quarantined, and an undetermined number of ballots picked up from ballot drop boxes today.

Statewide, President Donald Trump did better in Tooele County alone than he did statewide. On election night the county reported almost 65% of the presidential vote for Trump compared to 56% reported for Trump statewide as of 9:30 p.m on election night.

Incumbent 2nd District Congressman Chris Stewart also fared better in Tooele County than he did districtwide. The 9:30 p.m. state report showed Stewart with 58% of the vote district wide and 69% among Tooele County voters.

Gillette said the next report she will run will be on Nov. 16, the day before the County Canvass Board meeting. That report will include corrected ballots with verification problems and other valid ballots received but not counted on or after Election. Day.