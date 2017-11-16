Voter turnout was up for election 2017

Despite significant increase, less than half of registered voters in the county cast a ballot ♦

Voter turnout in last week’s municipal election was both up and down.

The voter turnout rate in 2017 exceeded the turnout rate for mayoral elections in Grantsville and Tooele in 2013.

In Stansbury Park, the 2017 voter turnout exceeded the turnout for 2015, the last local election with multiple positions and candidates on the ballot. This year’s election was also the first in Stansbury Park that was vote-by-mail.

Only 50 votes were cast on machines at Stansbury High School on Election day, according to Tooele County Clerk/Auditor Marilyn Gillette.

Voter turnout in Tooele City was 31 percent for last week’s municipal election. In 2013 it was 23 percent and in 2015 it was 20 percent.

In Grantsville it was 41 percent for 2017. In 2013 it was 30 percent and in 2015 it was 34 percent.

Stansbury Park’s voter turnout last week was 31 percent. In 2015 it was 23 percent and in 2013 it was 7 percent.

Chris Sloan, former Tooele County Republican Party chairman, offered managing growth as a reason for the uptick in local voter turnout.

“People are starting to realize that growth will happen,” Sloan said. “And they want more say in how that will be handled.”

Sloan noted that there weren’t a lot of public appearances and debates with the candidates. However, between his roles with the Tooele County Chamber of Commerce and the Tooele County Association of Realtors, Sloan said he was able to participate in interviewing nine out of the 12 candidates for office in Tooele City and Grantsville.

“What jumped out at me was that each candidate mentioned managing growth as priority number one,” Sloan said. “And second, they mentioned playing better in the sandbox.”

The results were interesting, Sloan said.

“In Grantsville it looks like they voted for the status quo,” Sloan said. “While in Tooele City they voted for the mayor that thinks things needs to change, while they were conservative with their council vote.”

Todd Castagno, a former Grantsville City council member, said he didn’t hear any talk in Grantsville about any particular issue or candidate.

Grantsville voters were most likely driven to the polls by two good choices for mayor, with voters going to the polls to support their favorite candidate, according to Castagno.

While up from previous municipal elections, last week’s voter turnout was well below the county voter turnout rate for presidential elections.

In 2016, 74.3 percent of Tooele County voters voted in the presidential election that featured Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton, making it the election with the highest participation rate by Tooele County voters in this century.

But 74.3 percent is below the 90 percent all-time voter turnout rate in Tooele County set in the 1964 presidential race that featured Lyndon Johnson and Barry Goldwater.