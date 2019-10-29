Voters are reminded to cast a ballot by Nov. 5

Vote by mail is the new norm but four voting assistant centers will be open on Election Day ♦

One week.

That’s how long local voters have to return their ballot and have it counted.

Vote-by-mail ballots were mailed in mid-October to all registered voters in Tooele County. They must be returned by or on Nov. 5 Election Day, according to Tooele County Clerk Marilyn Gillette.

All county voters received a ballot for what is usually a municipal election year because of the Tooele County School District’s $190 million bond proposal for new three schools and security upgrades for existing schools.

In addition to the countywide school bond issue, voters in Tooele City, Grantsville, Stockton, Vernon, and the Stansbury Service Agency will vote on council or board members.

Grantsville voters will also decide the fate of Grantsville Proposition 8, a referendum to repeal a zone change from property at the intersection of state Routes 112 and 138 that changed the zoning from commercial shopping to a designation that allows for proposed multi-family units to be constructed on the property.

If voters return their ballots by mail they must be postmarked by the day before the election. Gillette cautioned that the Tooele post office closes at 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 4. Any ballots dropped off at the post office after closing may not be postmarked until Tuesday, which according to the state is too late to be counted, she said.

Instead, voters may drop their ballots in one of four official ballot drop boxes by 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 5, according to Gillette.

Official ballot drop boxes are located at Grantsville City Hall at 429 E. Main Street, Stansbury Park at 500 E. Village Blvd., Tooele City Hall at 90 N. Main Street, or at the east side of the Tooele County Building at 47 S. Main Street in Tooele City.

In addition to the drop boxes, ballots may be dropped off at one of four voting assistance centers on Tuesday, Nov. 5 between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m., Gillette said.

The voting assistance centers are at the County Building in the basement at 47 S. Main Street in Tooele City, Middle Canyon Elementary School at 751 E. 1000 North in Tooele City, Stansbury High School’s north entrance at 5300 Aberdeen Lane, and Grantsville Fire Station at 26 N. Center Street.

Voters who did not receive a ballot, lost their ballot, or need assistance in voting may complete a paper ballot at any of the voting assistance centers between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Nov. 5, according to Gillette.

Records will be checked to make sure each voter only cast one ballot.

Voters who are not registered may register and vote at a voting assistance center on Election Day.

Valid identification is required to register to vote or to pick up a ballot and vote at a voting assistance center on Election Day. Valid identification includes a form of identification that bears the name and photograph of the voter or two forms of identification that bear the name of the voter and provide evidence of the voter’s place of residence. See the link www.co.tooele.ut.us/clerk/pdf/forms/acceptableforms_clerk.pdf for examples of acceptable identification.

At press time today, Gillette said 3,758 ballots had been returned to her office, or 12.2% of all ballots mailed.