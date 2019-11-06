Voters make picks for Tooele and Grantsville city councils

Grantsville voters also say yes to Proposition #8 ♦

In Tuesday’s general election three candidates were voted onto the Tooele City Council and four onto the Grantsville City Council.

Ed Hansen, Justin Brady and incumbent Dave McCall received the most votes in Tuesday’s general election for Tooele City Council with 2,891, 2,840 and 2,226 votes, respectively. The other three candidates were Jon Gossett (2,136), Tony Graf (2,219) and Wayne Anderton (1,781).

The results closely mirror the Aug. 13 primary election, during which Hansen, Brady and McCall garnered 1,672, 1,605 and 1,561 votes, respectively, followed by Gossett (1,153), Graf (993) and Anderton (958). Hansen, Brady and McCall will serve four-year terms.

Current Tooele City Council members Steve Pruden and Brad Pratt will complete their terms in December. McCall will renew his term following the results of the election.

Jeff Hutchins, Darrin K. Rowberry and incumbent Jewel Allen led the votes for the three 4-year term seats for Grantsville City Council garnering 1,851, 1,560, 1,557, respectively. Derek Dalton fell short with 1,370 votes.

Krista Sparks ran uncontested for the 2-year term position for Grantsville City Council and was the immediate winner.

Votes in favor of Proposition #8 led at the polls with 1,677 votes in favor and 934 against the repeal. Votes in favor of the proposition repealed Grantsville City Ordinance 2017-07, amending the city’s official zoning map at 300 S. state Route 112 and returning the land from high density to a commercial district zone.

Incoming city council and board members will be sworn in at the beginning of next year.