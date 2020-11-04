Voters oust school board chairperson

The Tooele County School Board will have two new faces out of seven, if current election results hold until the final count is certified.

Election night’s vote count showed voters in Tooele County School Board District #1 selected former Tooele High School teacher and former Tooele Education Association president Bob Gowans over former maintenance worker/supervisor and coach Al Bottema to replace retiring School Board member Kathy Taylor, retired school teacher.

Election night results put Gowans at 65.5% of the vote.

Voters in School Board District #4 appear to have ousted board chairperson Maresa Manzione.

As of the election evening vote count, Manzione’s opponent, Valaree Shields, held 52% of the votes cast.

Manzione was appointed to fill a vacant school board seat in 2011 and won election in 2012. She was re-elected in 2016.

Manzione has served as Tooele County School Board chairperson since January 2013 after she was elected to that position by her fellow School Board members.

Julia Holt in School Board District #2 and Scott Bryan in School Board District #3 were re-elected without opposition.