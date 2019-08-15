Voters pick final pool of candidates for Nov. 5 election

Only 22.5% of eligible registered voters participated in Aug. 13 primary ♦

Six candidates remain in the running for three seats on the Tooele City Council, while two candidates remain in a pair of races for seats on the Stansbury Service Agency board.

Ed Hansen, Justin Brady and incumbent Dave McCall were the top three vote getters in Tuesday’s primary election for the Tooele City Council with 1,672, 1,605 and 1,561 votes, respectively. The next three candidates were Jon Gossett (1,153), Tony Graf (993) and Wayne Anderton (958).

The two candidates missing the cut for the municipal election this November were Ryan Peacock, with 663 votes and Jeff Saunders, with 652 votes.

In the Stansbury Greenbelt Service District board opening, Michael Griffeth led the way with 599 votes, or 60% of the total votes cast. Stephen Nelson received 215 votes to claim the final spot in the municipal election, while Kasey Nobles fell short with 183 votes.

The Stansbury Recreation Special Service District board race saw Randall Hinton lead the way with 340 votes, followed by Jacob Zollinger with 242 and Devon Hansen with 241. Brian Endicott finished fourth with 171 votes.

A total of 9,257 votes were cast in the Tooele City Council primary, while 997 votes were cast in the Stansbury Greenbelt Service District primary and 994 in the Stansbury Recreation Special Service District primary.

A total of 4,573 ballots were cast in the three races, with Tooele City residents able to vote for three City Council candidates, according to the Tooele County Clerk’s office. Of the ballots cast, seven were blank.

Only 22.5% of the 20,298 eligible registered voters actually voted in Tuesday’s primary election, according to unofficial results provided by the County Clerk’s office.

In addition to the three races in Tuesday’s primary, there are 24 positions up for grabs in this November’s municipal election.

Those races include four seats on the Grantsville City Council, including a position with a two-year term and another three with four-year terms. The Rush Valley Town Council has two positions to fill, while the Lake Point Improvement District board has two positions open, but a single candidate.

The North Tooele Fire District will fill three board positions and the Stansbury Park Improvement District board has one opening. Stockton residents will elect a mayor and two councilmembers, while the Vernon Town Council has four positions open, including a pair of two-year and a pair of four-year positions.

The Wendover City Council has five openings, including two two-year positions and three four-year positions.