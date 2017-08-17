Voters trim candidates for Nov. 7 Election Day

Voters in Tooele and Grantsville cities went to the polls Tuesday to trim the list of candidates for the November general election.

Tooele City voters dropped councilman Dave McCall from the mayoral ballot. They retained councilman Steve Pruden and councilwoman Debbie Winn as their mayoral candidates for the Nov. 7 general election.

Winn was the top vote getter in the Tooele mayoral primary with 41 percent of the vote.

“I feel extremely grateful and humbled that that many people cared enough to vote,” said Winn. “I was overwhelmed by the support that I received. I don’t think we have bad candidates, just people with different experiences.”

Pruden received 31 percent of the vote in the three-way primary.

“I am grateful for my supporters that stood by me through the election,” Pruden said. “I will go forward to November victorious.”

Tooele City voters dropped Raja Ratnayake from the city council ballot, keeping Scott Wardle, Melodi Gochis, Rusty Thomas and Jeff Saunders for two seats on the city council.

In Tooele City there are 13,312 registered voters with 1,997 votes cast in Tuesday’s primary election for mayor. That totals a 15 percent voter turnout. The voter turn out for the 2011 primary in Tooele City was 9.4 percent.

In Grantsville City voters dropped political newcomer Todd Stewart from the mayoral ballot.

During the Nov. 7 general election, Grantsville voters have the choice of retaining their current mayor, Brent Marshall, for a third term or voting for councilman Mike Colson for mayor.

Colson and Marshall finished primary night with a neck-and-neck finish. Preliminary election night returns show Colson had a one-vote lead over Marshall.

“It looks like we got a race,” Marshall said. “People who think their vote doesn’t count are wrong. The primary showed that one vote can make a difference.”

Colson said the primary results weren’t a surprise to him.

“I said it was going to be a close race and it was,” Colson said. “I plan to run a good clean campaign and maintain a positive relationship with the rest of the city council and the mayor.”

Grantsville voters dropped Jason Smith and Shawn Bennett from the ballot for city council.

Scott Stice, Tom Tripp, Derek Dalton and Megan Baker will be on November’s general election ballot for two seats on the city council.

In Grantsville City there are 4,786 registered voters, according to Tooele County Clerk/Auditor Marilyn Gillette. There were 955 votes cast for mayor in the primary, which represents a 19.9 percent voter turnout. The voter turnout for the 2011 primary in Grantsville was 10.3 percent.