Voters will see $190M bond on Nov. 5 ballot

School board approves election resolution and ballot language ♦

The Tooele County School District is hoping voters will approve a property tax increase for three new schools and security upgrades at existing schools.

The Tooele County Board of Education adopted a resolution calling for an election on Nov. 5 to authorize the issuance of $190 million in general obligation bonds during its Tuesday night meeting.

In a previous meeting, the board said the proceeds of the $190 million in bonds will be used to build a new high school in Overlake, a new junior high school in Stansbury Park, a new elementary school in Grantsville, expand the Stansbury High School lunchroom, and install security upgrades for all current district schools.

The ballot language, as required by state law, states that without regard to any levies for current bonds that may decrease over time, the property tax impact of $190 million in new bonds over a 20-year period for the current average home valued at $250,000 would be $346 annually. The cost for a business property of the same value would be $630 annually.

However, the school district does have payments for outstanding bonds that will be reduced over time, resulting in a net annual property tax impact of $128 for the owner of a $250,000 home. The net annual property tax impact for a business of the same value would be $233, according to the ballot language included in the resolution.

The school district purchased property for the new high school and the new junior high school with funds from bonds approved by voters in 2015.

The new high school will be built on land west of the Home Depot store. The new junior high will be built on property south of Stansbury High School on Bates Canyon Road.

The new elementary school will be built in the Grantsville area. The location has not been determined.

Voters approved the issuance of $49 million in general obligation bonds by the school district in 2015. Along with buying property for the new high school and new junior high school, proceeds of the 2015 bonds were used to build Old Mill and Sterling Elementary schools, increase the capacity of Tooele Junior High School, and for miscellaneous projects at Tooele High, Grantsville High, and Grantsville Junior High schools.