Our beloved husband, dad, grandpa, brother, uncle, and friend W. Jay Lint passed away June 22, 2023, after a 29 year long battle with Parkinson’s.

He was born June 4, 1944, in Salt Lake City, Utah, to George and LaVon (Cobbley) Lint. He married Lenore Hardman on Sept. 7, 1969, in Elko, Nevada.

Jay was raised in Tooele, Utah. After leaving farm work in his early years, Jay worked for International Smelting & Refining Co. and then the Operating Engineers Local #3 for over 20 years. As a heavy equipment operator, he loved operating the big cranes. After leaving Local #3 he finished his career at Toole Army Depot continuing to operate cranes and other heavy equipment. He retired in 2005.

Over the years Jay enjoyed horses, hunting, camping, family gatherings and outings. Jay was a 32nd degree Scottish Rite Freemason and Shriner with the Rocky Mountain Lodge #11. Jay remained true to his roots and was a good field hand and spent many hours in the hay fields surrounding his home. As grandkids came along, Jay was totally head over heels for his grandchildren and would do just about anything with them.

He is survived by his wife Lenore; children Korie Lint, Stacey (Jim) Schofield, Jesse Lint; his grandchildren Agustus and Adison Schofield and Teagen Lint; sisters Lynda Brown and Sydney Hutchins; brothers Randy (Janet) and Steven “Erda” (Deone) Lint; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.

The family will honor Jay with graveside services held Thursday, June 29, 2023, at 11 a.m., at the Tooele City Cemetery, 361 S. 100 East, Tooele, Utah, and a celebration of life to follow at the Loyal Order of Moose, 1100 E. Vine St.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to Shriners Children’s Hospital.