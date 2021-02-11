Wading into uncharted waters

How one high school swim team kept its head above water, after COVID-19 threw them in the deep end ♦

If there’s a lesson COVID-era sports has imparted upon anyone, it’s to expect consistency in inconsistency. Athletes, fans and parents alike have learned— the hard way— that no schedule is set in stone. Frequent quarantines, delayed or rescheduled matches, injuries and positive tests all contributed to a whirlwind of uncertainty for sports across the board.

However, despite the setbacks and a looming threat of unexpected cancellations, the show largely has been able to go on and players have had varying measures of success.

Strict guidelines and well-managed outbreaks allow teams to compete safely, giving coaches reason to keep closer tabs on their athletes.

Over the summer, the Utah High School Athletics Association crafted a set of restrictions to help keep the athletes safe. According to assistant director Jon Oglesby, the UHSAA worked closely with health officials to ensure each event would foster an environment that complied with state guidelines.

“We have had a series of different protocols throughout the season, for all of our sports and activities,” he said.

At Stansbury High School, the Stallions’ swim team saw a delayed start to the season. Due to a surge in COVID-19 cases in November, all winter sports in Utah were advised to put on the brakes for two weeks.

Many swimmers found that this pause compounded what would already be a sluggish beginning, considering the team went all summer without any team practices.

For senior Tally Reynolds, this meant her team would have to not only battle a pandemic, but also get back into swimming shape, in the midst of an unpredictable schedule. This didn’t dissuade the team, however, as they were just grateful to have a season at all.

“ Some people were upset because of the changes, but most of us just accepted it and tried to follow the rules to keep everyone safe ,” Reynolds said.

Unfortunately, following the rules proved to be challenging for a team composed of teenagers— not to mention students who attended a school recently shut down due to a growing number of positive COVID tests. The Stallions only had to quarantine once as a team because of athlete-related cases.

Nonetheless, this took the team off the schedule for two weeks and kept them from training over the course of the quarantine.

First-year coach Joycelyn Cook had her work cut out when contending with such stumbling blocks, balancing the task of keeping her team competitive while ensuring the athletes stayed healthy and obeyed the restrictions.

“ The swimmers came back slower after each shutdown and we had to build up their muscles again,” Cook said. “It was frustrating for many of the swimmers, because their times were a lot slower than last year.”

In the face of this adversity, the team did manage to find a groove in which it thrived, bringing its speeds up and even breaking personal-best times. The boys team even won the region title for the first time, which would have seemed unthinkable at the beginning of the season.

Cook attributes this success to the team’s determination and willingness to not let the restrictions hold it back.

“I had many students upset and almost quit,” she said. “Instead, they worked harder (and) I am so proud of their willingness to keep moving forward.”

While the success the team found was rewarding, it did not come without growing pains. Reynolds admits she found it difficult to compete at the same level this season, in comparison to previous years.

“With less meets to compete at, and never knowing if practice is going to be cancelled, I just think it’s been harder for all of us to stay motivated to swim,” she said.

One of the more disappointing casualties of the new restrictions has been the exclusion of spectators from each meet. This has especially affected parents, whose support significantly influences their children’s performances. Reynolds’ mother, Andrea, wasn’t surprised by this restriction, but it frustrated her all the same.

A teacher at Stansbury Park Elementary, Andrea was already aware how limited attendance would be at events, but the inconsistency between sports made it hard for her to accept the fact that she would miss her daughter’s meets.

“ Definitely disappointing,” she said of being absent. She pointed out that it was tough, “especially when the football parents get to go (and) the basketball parents get to go” to their respective sporting events.

The reason for this discrepancy is because the football and basketball teams play at Stansbury High, the school sets the restrictions for those events. The swim team competes at Tooele City’s Pratt Aquatic Center, which is at the mercy of the city’s health guidelines.

To make up for this missing connection, she would record videos ahead of each game to share encouraging remarks with Tally. Other parents took a more extreme approach to attending the meets, with several becoming officials to help patrol each event.

Tally Reynolds also noted the difficulty of competing without her biggest fans, recognizing that “h aving the support from your family while you’re swimming really does help push you to do your best.” While any parent was allowed to volunteer at home meets, it wasn’t the same.

In the end, everyone on the swim team grew closer and found a way to give their all during each meet.

“We’ve all trained really hard this year and worked extra hard to stay safe but I think it’s brought us closer as a team,” Tally Reynolds said.

Her coach noted that their growth went well beyond the confines of their team.

“Their teamwork has improved — they cheer for everyone because there is not anyone in the stands cheering,” Cook said. “I am amazed how well my team has done. It has been very difficult but, overall, we have grown so much.”