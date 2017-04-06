Walk to Wendover plans taking shape

Suicide prevention fundraiser set for April 21-22 and will include walk-a-thon ♦

Jon Gossett has figured out how he and Life’s Worth Living Foundation’s officers and board members will make their first annual 100-mile walk to Wendover.

Life’s Worth Living’s inaugural Walk to Wendover will be held on April 21 and 22, according to Gossett, founder and president of Life’s Worth Living Foundation, a Tooele County-based non-profit organization that provides suicide awareness, prevention and education.

Gossett has also made plans for a walk-a-thon on April 22 for people who want to support the foundation’s walk.

The Walk to Wendover is designed to gain awareness for suicide and the foundation’s programs, while raising funds for the foundation, he said.

In addition, the walk will also bring resources and attention to Wendover, according to Gossett.

“Wendover is often a forgotten community in Tooele County,” he said.

To comply with Utah Department of Transportation safety regulations, the first 60 miles of the Walk to Wendover will be represented by a loop that will run from the Benson Gristmill south on state Route 36 to Silver Avenue in Stockton. From Silver Avenue the walk will proceed to the Mormon Trail Road and head north to state Route 138 in Grantsville. The route then turns east on SR-138 and heads back to the gristmill.

The walk will start with a gathering at Benson Gristmill’s pavilion on April 21 at 5 a.m.

After opening proceedings, the Life’s Worth Living Foundation’s officers and board members will split into two groups.

One group will start walking on SR-138 towards Grantsville while the other will head south on SR-36 towards Tooele City, according to Gossett.

Early the next morning, on April 22, the Life’s Worth Living board members will drive out to the Knolls interchange on Interstate 80 and walk roughly 40 miles into Wendover.

The exact departure time from Delle has not yet been determined, according to Gossett.

“We will time our departure so we will arrive in Wendover, Utah with time to walk through town to the historic Wendover Airfield by 7:30 p.m.” Gossett said.

A celebratory program will be held in hangar 3 at the Wendover Airport at 7:30 p.m.

Only Life’s Worth Living Foundation Board members will walk the Benson Gristmill loop on April 21 and the Knolls to Wendover I-80 route on April 22, according to Gossett.

“I’ve had a lot of people call and want to participate in the walk,” he said. “But for safety reasons, I can’t have a lot of people walking along the highways.”

Instead of walking along the highway on April 21 or 22, Gossett has organized a walk-a-thon on April 22 at the Tooele High School track.

“Registration for the walk-a-thon will start at 7 a.m. at the track,” Gossett said. “They will start walking at 8 a.m. The plan is for walkers to take 40 laps around the track for a total of 10 miles.”

Gossett has a goal for 100 walkers. Each walker that raises $100 in pledges will get a free walk-a-thon T-shirt.

‘We will make it a fun party atmosphere with music and awards for the walkers,” he said.

Tooele County restaurants have already begun to sell purple hearts to support the Walk to Wendover.

For a minimum contribution of $1, customers can place their name, or an “in memory of” name, on a purple heart at American Burgers in Tooele or Grantsville, Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill and Bar, Denny’s, Hometown Pizza, Java Bean, Jim’s Family Restaurant in Tooele, Kravers, the Pit Stop Car Wash, and Popeyes.

In addition to the purple hearts, Gossett is also selling mile marker signs at each mile along the route of the Walk to Wendover for $100 each.

The funds will help the Life’s Worth Living Foundation pay for their education and awareness activities. The foundation also funds scholarships and assists with funeral and counseling expenses. Some of the funds will help support HOPE squads at local high schools, according to Gossett.

“All of the funds raised will stay right here in Tooele County,” he said.

Businesses or people interested in jumping aboard the walk by selling purple hearts, buying a milepost sign, or other sponsorship involvement, can contact Gossett at lifesworthlivingfoundation@gmail.com.

Additional information on the Walk to Wendover and registration for the walk-a-thon can be found on the Life’s Worth Living Foundation’s website at lifesworthlivingfoundation.org.