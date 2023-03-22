Walk to Wendover tickets available now

Want to take part in a good cause? The longest suicide prevention walk in the nation, the “Walk to Wendover” put on by the Life’s Worth Living Foundation, is coming up soon. Tickets now on sale.

The walk will take place April 28-30.

Tickets for the walk are available on Eventbrite for $59.95 each. The ticket price includes payment for the tour buses, t-shirts, snacks and drinks, lunches, sheriff’s escorts, guest speakers, a hotel room in Wendover, and the after party.

Tickets will be available until April 15.

Along with purchasing a ticket, participants are required to raise $500 or more to participate in the walk. People who purchased a ticket will receive instructions on how to raise the money.

On April 28, the walkers will meet at Tooele City Hall early in the morning where they will listen to guest speakers and receive their merch and walk information. They will depart from city hall and head down towards state-Route 138 and through Grantsville, walking to Knolls.

At the end of the first day, participants will board buses from Knolls back to Tooele City Hall. From there, they will go home for the evening. The next day on April 29, participants will again gather at Tooele City Hall early in the morning and ride the bus to Knolls where they will walk the rest of the way to Wendover.

Walkers will take turns walking around five-mile increments in a relay fashion. Those walking will be able to walk up to fifty miles but there is no requirement for how many miles participants will need to walk.

Tour buses will follow the walkers the whole way to Wendover and Sheriff’s vehicles will keep them safe on busy roads.

After the walk in Wendover, participants will take part in an after party at the Peppermill Concert Hall. There, tribute band “Ronstadt.live” will perform.

“The concert hall is gorgeous and it’s 1,000 seats,” said Jon Gossett, founder of the Life’s Worth Living Foundation. “This will be a really cool concert.”

Ronstadt.live plans to go on tour this spring and the performance in Wendover will be one of their first tour dates.

For those who are unable to walk but would like to attend the performance, please visit wendoverfun.com to purchase tickets for $19-$39. Gossett hopes to sell 1,000 tickets to raise around $20,000.

Money raised from the concert will go towards a future resilience youth camp that the foundation plans to put on.

Gossett encourages community members to support the walk, either by walking themselves or attending the concert.

“If you like what we’ve done in the community, please support us in this,” Gossett said. “This year is going to be the biggest undertaking of any year we have done this walk. If you had to pick a year to attend, I think this is the one.”