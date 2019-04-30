Walkers trek to Wendover for increased suicide awareness

They left from Tooele City Hall at 7 a.m. on Friday. The next day and 3,600 miles later, they arrived at the Wendover Will Historic Landmark in West Wendover, Nevada.

A total of 125 people joined the Life’s Worth Living Foundation for its third annual Walk to Wendover to raise awareness about suicide and help fund the foundation’s education, prevention, awareness and support activities.

For the first two annual Walks to Wendover, the foundation limited the event to foundation members and a few invited guests. This year’s walk was open to the public.

The response was overwhelming and the two buses hired by the foundation were quickly filled. A few overflow walkers had to find seats in a van, according to foundation president John Gossett.

“We put the walk on Eventbrite and people from all over picked it up,” Gossett said. “We had people from as far away as Washington, D.C. walking, as well as people from Ogden and Pleasant Grove.”

Gossett said 55 of the 125 walkers were from outside Tooele County.

“They were all walking in memory of somebody who died by suicide,” Gossett said. “We also had some suicide survivors on the walk.”

Although the group was large and diverse, by the end of the two-day trip the walkers were a tight group, like a family, according to Gossett.

On Friday morning the walkers met at Tooele City Hall for a short kickoff rally where they heard from Gabe Adams, a young man born without legs or arms.

Born in Brazil, Adams was adopted by a Utah family.

“My parents were determined that I would be independent,” Adams said.

Today Adams works, dances, sings, swims, dresses himself, and can climb stairs.

“In life you’re going to fall down,” Adams said. “But you can get help and get back up.”

During the kickoff meeting, Tooele City Mayor Debbie Winn read from a proclamation: “Whereas, suicide is a major public health issue that requires vigilant attention and preventive action; Whereas, each death by suicide directly impacts numerous family members, friends, loved ones, and by extension the entire community … be it proclaimed, by Mayor Debra E. Winn, on this 26th day of April, 2019, that the weekend of April 16-18, 2019, be declared Suicide Prevention Week throughout Tooele City.”

Soldiers from Dugway Proving Ground joined the walkers at City Hall. The soldiers ran 22 miles, symbolic of the 22 veterans who are lost every day nationally to suicide.

The walkers started the walk by heading out of City Hall’s front doors and walking north on Main Street. From Main Street they turned west on 1000 North and headed to Grantsville and out to Knolls before they called it a day and returned to Tooele by bus.

On Saturday the walkers met at Tooele City Hall at 7 a.m. and rode a bus to Knolls where they resumed their Walk to Wendover along a frontage road to Interstate 80.

They arrived at West Wendover, Nevada, at around 4:30 p.m., according to Gossett.

Once in Wendover, a casino night was held at the Historic Wendover Airfield Officers’ Club for the walkers. The casino night entertainment was provided by Kenadi Dodds, a 14-year-old upcoming country music star from North Logan.

The walkers covered the 100-mile trek to Wendover from Tooele in relay style, some taking turns walking while others rested on a bus.

Along with the Walk to Wendover a walkathon was held Saturday at Stansbury High School.

With the Walk to Wendover and walkathon combined there was a total of 3,600 miles walked for suicide awareness on Friday and Saturday, according to Gossett.

When the walkers returned to Tooele on Sunday afternoon, the foundation held a suicide awareness car show that featured 150 cars in the parking lot of Liddiard Home Furnishing in Tooele City.

The car show was presented by Corbeau Racing Seats and hosted by the Nation of Vehicle Aesthetics.

Between the three events, including corporate sponsorship and walking pledges, Gossett said the foundation will exceed its goal of raising $50,000.

The Life’s Worth Living Foundation is a non-profit charitable organization founded in Tooele in 2014 after a series of youth suicides in the community. The foundation provides a place for people struggling with suicidal thoughts, as well as survivors of suicide, through a monthly support group.

The foundation also trains youth and the community about suicide prevention and available resources. It offers a crisis hotline for those who need to talk, and has helped with financial aid for families faced with providing a funeral for a loved one who died by suicide.