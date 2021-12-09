Walmart truck tipped over near Rush Valley

While cow-tipping may be an alleged prank in rural communities, Monday morning somebody tipped a semi-truck going through Rush Valley.

A Walmart truck and trailer hauling food items near Rush Valley tipped over Monday morning, closing state Route 36 was closed for over two hours for cleanup.

A Walmart truck was traveling northbound on SR-36 near mile marker 34, about four miles south of Rush Valley, around 7 a.m. Monday, when the driver lost control and drifted to the right, causing the truck to roll onto its side, according to Cameron Roden, Utah Highway Patrol public information officer.

The driver of the semi wasn’t injured, but the attached trailer suffered damage that caused food items in the trailer to spill out onto the road.

SR-36 near the accident was closed for over two hours while authorities worked to remove the food from the road and remove the trailer.

It is unknown what caused the driver to lose control.