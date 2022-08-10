Walt Shubert leaves a legacy of service

Former mayor and sheriff passes away at 85 ♦

85-year-old Walt Shubert, former Tooele County sheriff, Ophir mayor and director of security for Barrick/Mercur passed away on Sunday.

Shubert left behind a legacy of service to his community and others along with a great love for his adopted town of Ophir.

Gary Vario, Ophir, said he first met Shubert when Vario was 8 years old and Shubert was his baseball coach. Vario remained friends with his baseball coach for years.

“Walt was a stand up guy,” Vario said. “You could knock on his door at 2 a.m. and he would help you. People would get stuck up in the canyon in the middle of the winter and walk down and knock on his door and ask for help. Even when he was 83 or 84 he would go out and help them.”

Shubert’s father was a German immigrant who made a home in Tooele’s Newtown and worked in the local mines. His mother passed away when he was 5 years old.

Shubert graduated from Tooele High School in 1955. He found jobs in places typical for a Tooele graduate in the 50’s. He worked as a clerk in a grocery store, at the Tooele Army Depot, at Dugway and eventually at the Tooele Smelter.

Shubert was activated as a National Guard member in 1961 during the Berlin crisis.He spent a year stationed at Ft. Lewis in Washington state. When he came back he went to work for the Tooele County road department.

In the late ’60s or early ’70s — in a 2011 interview with the Transcript Bulletin, Shubert said he couldn’t recall the exact year — he left the road department and went to work as a deputy sheriff for Tooele County.

Now he patrolled the roads he worked on while on the county road crew.

In 1978, Tooele County Sheriff Bill Pitt became the U.S. Marshal for Utah. Shubert and Harry Shinton, both deputies with the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office, ran for county sheriff to replace Pitt.

“I think Walt won by something like 178 votes,” Shinton said. “Afterwards we shook hands and remained friends.”

Shinton said he may have not always agreed with Shubert on everything, but Shubert was a good man who cared about and served his community.

The town of Ophir got cable TV because of Shubert, according to Shinton.

“Shubert got Barrick to pay for the cable and Walt did all the work,” Shinton said.

Ophir’s park was also paid for by Barrick and built by Shubert, according to Vario.

The town’s main source of income came from renting the city park, which was often booked two years in advance by groups from all over the country for reunions and church camps.

Shubert left the county sheriff’s office three and a half years into his first term to become the director of security for Mercur Mine in 1981.

Although he loved Mercur, the town of Ophir caught Shubert’s heart early on.

“I used to ride the bus up there after school with friends,” he said. “Just riding the bus was an adventure for a city kid like me. We didn’t get to ride buses, we walked to school.”

Shubert said He loved the small town and the outdoors.

“I had a lot of fun up there,” he said. “You could sled down Main Street.”

Shubert served as the mayor of Ophir for over 25 years. He tried to quit once, but he was re-elected by a write-in campaign.

“He loved Ophir and knew the history of Ophir and Mercur,” Vario said. “And he loved to share that history with people.”

Shubert, along with friends from Ophir, opened the Ophir Historic District to preserve and share the history of the town and mining.

“The town of Ophir will miss Walt,” Vario said.