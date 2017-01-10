Wanda Mae Hope Holloway Weyland Faux peacefully passed away Jan. 5, 2017. She is survived by her four children Alfred Clinton, Wanda Lee (Nancy Lee), Larry Gene and Karrie Jean (twins); two stepchildren Vicki and Kelly Faux; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her two husbands, Donald Leroy Weyland and Lawrence D. Faux, preceded her in death. Many people loved her and she will surely be missed. Funeral services will be held at noon on Wednesday, Jan. 11 at the LDS Tridell Church, in Tridell, Utah. Interment will follow at the Tridell Cemetery. Services under the direction of Didericksen Memorial, 435-277-0050.