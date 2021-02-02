Wardle champions diversity of thought and return to civility

Tooele County Council District 1 is represented by Scott Wardle.

Wardle may be new to the County Council, but he is a 15-year veteran of the Tooele City Council.

Born in Sandy, Utah in 1970 to a family of all boys, Wardle attended Alta High School. His wife Courtney also attended Alta High School, but the two didn’t meet until they both attended a Latter-day Saint singles ward later.

Wardle fell in love with debate in high school. He attributes his attending college to his love for debate.

“Debate is actually what brought me to college — college debate,” Wardle said.

He debated at the College of Eastern Utah and Utah State University while earning a degree in marriage and family studies with an emphasis on marriage and family therapy.

Since 1993 Wardle has been a teacher and/or administrator for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Seminaries and Institutes.

Wardle was elected to the Tooele City Council in 2005 and served there for 15 years, including serving as the Council Chairperson.

During his time on the City Council, Wardle wanted to represent the people of Tooele City.

“In supporting the people, you have to care about what the issues are,” he said. “They affect people in very real ways, whether financially or their quality of life. Over the past 15 years, I’ve really started to learn that what we do affects the entirety of the community, from children all the way to the elderly. In implementing policies, I’ve learned that you have to ask the right questions to benefit the people with the greatest amount of good and the least amount of harm.”

As a member of the first ever Tooele County Council, Wardle wants to speed up state transportation infrastructure for Tooele County.

“Our legislators have done a great job up on the hill with moving up the construction of the Midvalley Highway,” said Wardle.

Effective planning for growth, including transportation and water, are on Wardle’s list of things that need to be done.

“We need to look at water resources, even water outside our county that can be brought in, so we can have long term sustainable growth,” he said.

Developing jobs — jobs that will pay a wage that can support a family — is another of Wardle’s passions.

“We’ve been essentially rebuilding our economy since the 1997 base closure,” said Wardle. “We’ve laid the foundation with education opportunities right here in the County. Now we need to create and broaden our base of jobs — tech jobs, professions, jobs that people don’t have to drive to Salt Lake to have. People need to be able to work in, live in and enjoy Tooele County.”

But it’s not all about jobs, roads, and water for Wardle.

“As leaders we must set the example and be nice,” he said. “We set the example of civility in how we settle problems and disagreements.”

All people are important, according to Wardle.

“Without civility and diversity of thought the best ideas don’t come forward,” he said. “We lose our ability to have great ideas come forward and be discussed, debated, and move forward.”

Wardle represents County Council District 1, which includes Tooele City precincts 15,16,17,18,19, 20, and 21.

Transcript Bulletin writer Ceilly Sutton also contributed to his story.