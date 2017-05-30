Wasatch Front residents don’t think of county for tourism

Editor’s note: This is the fourth installment of a multi-part series about a consultant’s research findings on tourism in Tooele County.

Tooele County’s tourism consultants found that many Wasatch Front residents think the county is too far away and once you get to here, there’s not much to do.

Charged with developing a strategic plan to increase tourism in Tooele County, State Street Partners evaluated tourism attractions in the county and the experience of Wasatch Front residents that visit them.

“There are many attractions in Tooele County,” said Mike Deaver, with State Street Partners. “Our research group visited or reviewed available information from 28 different attractions in Tooele County. Our list of attractions is not complete. We know there are other attractions.”

The researchers rated each of the 28 attractions using nine different criteria on scale of one to five, five being the highest score.

The criteria included uniqueness, the likelihood of tourists to make return visits to the attraction, how easy is was to find the attraction and maneuver around the attraction, curb appeal, accuracy of information about the attraction, and the general quality and value of the attraction.

An average score of the nine criteria was calculated.

The top-rated attractions based on the criteria were: Utah Motorsports Campus with an average score of 4.3; Benson Gristmill with a 4.2 average; Deseret Peak Complex with a 4.1 average; and Historic Wendover Airbase with an average score of 4.0.

At the lower end of the criteria-based evaluation were Motor Vu Theater, Wild Horse Preserve, Bonneville Seabase, bird watching, and Donner Reed Museum.

“Just because an attraction received a lower rating, doesn’t mean the attraction is not an important part of tourism,” Deaver said.

The researchers also asked Wasatch Front residents to rate their interest in Tooele County by rating them on scale of 1-5. One was defined as not interested at all, and five was defined as very interested.

The top-rated Tooele County attractions by Wasatch Front residents with their average interest score were: Danger Cave historic site with 3.3; Stansbury Park Observatory with 3.2; Ophir Historic District with 3.0; and Wendover Airshow and Historic Airfield also with 3.0.

The bottom five attractions with the lowest average interest score by Wasatch Front residents were: off roading with an average score of 2.4; hunting and fishing with 2.3; country music fest with 2.3; sky diving with 2.1; and racing at Deseret Peak Complex with 2.1.

Looking at the rank ordering of attractions based on criteria-based evaluations, Deaver said he noticed a pattern.

“The attractions near the top of the list have a broad general appeal,” he said. “While the attractions lower on the list appeal to a specific audience.”

Music festivals may not have rated high on Wasatch Front residents’ list, but music festivals have drawn thousands of people to the county with a high potential for economic benefit, he said.

The researchers also asked Wasatch Front residents how Tooele County could become a tourist destination. Their top — with 25 percent — answer was by developing new attractions.

Other suggestions from Wasatch Front residents to make Tooele County a tourist destination included: more events, improved restaurant options, more retail stores, promotion, and additional outdoor recreation opportunities.

Wasatch Front residents may not come to Tooele County often because it is far away, but when they do come, they are happy with their experience in the county.

A majority, 52 percent, of Wasatch Front residents surveyed by consultants rated their experience in Tooele County as a four or five, while only 11 percent rated their experience as a one or two.

However, only 7 percent said they would be very likely to recommend Tooele for tourists.

“Wasatch Front residents don’t think of Tooele County when they think of tourism,” Deaver said. “Tooele doesn’t have a national park or a big single attraction.”

Tourism is also not a strong part of the culture in Tooele County, according to Deaver.

Over 40 percent of Tooele County residents polled responded negatively to the statement “tourists want to visit Tooele.” Over one third of county residents polled, 36 percent, also responded negatively to the statement, “I would recommend Tooele.”

A tourism marketing campaign will need to address concerns both inside and outside of the county, according to the county’s tourism consultants.