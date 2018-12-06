Wasatch Infusion brings IV therapies to town

Patients can relax while receiving IV treatments at new Northpointe Medical Park infusion spa ♦

A new medical facility in Tooele County is giving residents an option to get IV therapy in a comfortable home-like setting without leaving the county.

An IV spa opened at Northpointe Medical Park this week.

“We are a physician-based infusion spa, not a clinic,” said Charlie Schadewald, president of Wasatch Infusion.

Wasatch Infusion has four private spa rooms with a total of six recliner chairs where customers may relax in a home-like setting while receiving a variety of IV therapies.

Each spa room has high-speed internet, a television, a private restroom, access to Netflix and Hulu, online movies, and complimentary snacks and drinks.

Patients can relax in comfort while receiving a variety of IV treatments, Schadewald said.

Some of the IV treatments available include hydration, antibiotics, iron infusions, migraine treatments, anti-inflammatory agents, and specialty drug treatments.

Wasatch Infusion also offers a variety of wellness infusions, according to Schadewald.

Wasatch Infusion has been offering infusion therapy in Murray, Utah, for eight years.

“We wanted to expand,” Schadewald said. “A market survey showed that 70 percent of Tooele County residents travel to Salt Lake County for medical care. We thought we would open out here so Tooele County residents wouldn’t have to travel to get good medical care.”

Infusion therapy at Wasatch Infusion costs less than the same treatment in a hospital or through home healthcare, according to Schadewald.

It’s also covered by most insurance companies, he said.

Along with IV therapy, Wasatch Infusion also offers peripherally-inserted central catheter line insertion, therapeutic phlebotomy, and IV line care.

Located in Northpointe Medical Park Building A in Suite 201, Wasatch Infusion is open by appointment from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. 365 days a year. For more information, visit its website at wasatchinfusion.com.