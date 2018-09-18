Water and growth dominate county commission open house

Audience advises commissioners to slow down growth ♦

Over 75 people filled the basement auditorium of the Tooele County Building Monday night as the county commissioners held their first in a series of open houses aimed at sharing their vision of “Tooele’s Tommorrow.”

The commissioners announced Thursday that they would hold an open house on Monday night to ask for citizen feedback on various topics including transportation, housing density, economic development, and amenities, according to Tooele County Commissioner Shawn Milne.

Displayed at the front of the auditorium were seven poster boards with a heading that read, “Tooele’s Tomorrow — Tooele County has a bright future.”

Each chart highlighted accomplishments and future plans for one of seven topics: quality of life, fiscal responsibility, water and sewer infrastructure, trails and open space, economic development and job creation, transportation, congestion, and growth.

Maps of the Midvalley Highway route, the proposed Oquirrh Expressway, plans for sewer and wastewater infrastructure for unincorporated Tooele Valley, and the Midvalley Trail were also on display.

Milne opened the meeting by introducing the commission’s new communications consultant, Nicole Martin.

Martin was brought on board to help the county commissioners “communicate what we are doing,” Milne said.

Martin’s resume includes service as public relations manager for Layton Construction, communications director and deputy mayor for Sandy City, public information officer and economic development director for Herriman City, and public relations director for This is The Place Heritage Park. Martin also serves on the Herriman City Council.

Martin and Milne moderated the meeting, which was to focus on the seven topic areas, but once Milne opened with growth in Tooele County, most of the questions and comments from the audience brought the discussion back to growth and a related topic — water.

Milne opened with a list of statistics on the county’s growth.

The current population is around 55,000 with 130,000 to 150,000 expected by 2040; more than 75 percent of the county’s adult-aged workforce commutes to work on the Wasatch Front; Tooele County is the seventh fastest growing county in the nation; and Tooele County has issued more residential building permits in the last two years than Tooele City, Grantsville, and unincorporated Box Elder County combined, according to Milne.

Commissioner Myron Bateman followed Milne, discussing how growth in Tooele Valley has put a strain on both wastewater and water infrastructure.

The number of septic tanks in the valley is contributing to a growth of nitrate contamination of the groundwater, he said.

Along with increased contamination, county residents have reported problems with declining water levels in their wells, an indication that groundwater is not refilling, according to Bateman.

Bateman advocated for a valley-wide sewer and water district.

Milne suggested that in the future Tooele County may need to join a state water project, such as the Bear River Project, to bring water to the county.

The state doesn’t allow the county to limit growth based on water. The state also controls water rights, according to Milne.

“Their viewpoint is that the private market solves the problem,” Milne said. “The state isn’t issuing any new water rights for Tooele County. They figure if somebody wants to develop their land according to however we zone it, they can buy water rights on the open market. Before we issue a building permit, we require the builder to have water. Again, the state says the private market solves the problem.”

Some of the audience members weren’t satisfied with a valley-wide water system or the state’s regulation if water.

“A water system might be good for some,” said a voice from the audience. “But what happens to my perfected water rights that date back to the 1800s?”

“It will be more expensive than gold to get that water here and pump it around the county,” said another person in the audience.

Commissioner Wade Bitner suggested that conservation and metering water use could be part of the solution for a limited water supply.

One audience member drew a direct connection between limited water resources and growth.

“We live in a desert and we have a drought,” he told the commissioners. “And you guys make us the number seven growing county. Why don’t you slow it the hell down! If you don’t have gas, you don’t drive your car.”

Milne asked the crowd how they felt about growth.

Several voices from the audience responded together with: “We don’t want it.” “It’s all about money.” and “Greed.”

Pressed by Milne for an answer on how to stop growth, one audience member said, “We know the growth is coming, but we want to slow it down.”

The audience said they do not want high density growth.

“Growth happens, but respectful growth will be in harmony with what is already there,” said one person, as a majority of the audience nodded their heads in agreement.

More town hall meetings will be scheduled for October to explore the seven topic areas in more detail, Martin said.