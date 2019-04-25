Water, sewer projects continue to divert traffic in Grantsville

Traffic will be diverted at two main intersections along Main Street in Grantsville this week and next week while crews work to install water and sewer lines, according to construction managers.

On Thursday and Friday a crew is expected to complete a main sewer line along all of North Hale Street to Main Street, and the work will cause disruption of traffic at the intersection of Main Street and Hale Street on those days, according to Rod Erickson, construction manager.

A second area of concern for motorists next Monday and Tuesday is the intersection at Main Street and state Route 112 near the Maverik store.

Another crew is installing a 12-inch waterline on East Main Street and should reach SR-112 near Maverik early next week.

“This will impact traffic through the intersection, but especially those wanting to turn westbound onto Main Street from off of SR-112,” Erickson wrote in a news release. “Please try to avoid this intersection if possible on Monday and Tuesday.”

A third crew is placing a 12-inch waterline to the west on Main Street past Church Street. The crew will continue west stopping at the next major intersection where new water values will be placed. Fire hydrants and mainline connections will then be installed to the north and south of the new waterline on Main Street, according to the news release.

Erickson said after the main sewer line is installed along North Hale Street, the crew will then go back on North Hale Street to connect all existing sewer services to the new mainline.

“This will disrupt traffic for short periods of time due to excavation,” he wrote.

Erickson also said drivers should be aware of temporary construction plates laid down on the road and to slow down.

Construction leaders, Grantsville Mayor Brent Marshall, engineers and city crews met Tuesday afternoon at Grantsville City Hall to discuss the progress of the $10 million Grantsville Main Street Project.

On Monday, the mayor said a sewer line that extends from the Walmart Distribution Center east past North Hale Street will eventually connect back south to the sewer plant with the help of a lift station that is a part of the project. He said a new lift station is needed in anticipation of residential growth on the west side of the city.

Another part of the project is a new water well on the Mormon Trail in the southwest section of the city. Crews were busy last week constructing a building to house the new well.

The mayor said crews will wait until school is out to install a main sewer line on Durfee Street from Willow Street to Worthington Street to avoid problems with people coming and going to the three schools in the area.

A main sewer line has been installed on Matthews Lane and the lane will soon be paved, after approval from the Grantsville City Council last week.