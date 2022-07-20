Water truck tips in Tooele neighborhood

Power outage, road closed, driver extricated and sent to hospital ♦

A construction water tank truck tipped over in the area east of 200 West 400 North in Tooele City on Wednesday morning, July 20,

Tooele Fire Department and Police responded to the incident with support from Tooele County Sheriff deputies and the Utah Highway Patrol. Rocky Mountain Power also responded to the incident.

When firefighters and officers arrived on the scene, they found the truck on its side, which had caused damage to a power pole, according to a report by Sgt. Chris Thompson, with the Tooele City Police Department.

Observers on the street could see a downed tree on the south side of 400 North. The truck was west of the tree with the driver’s side down and the truck’s cab against the base of a power pole. The power pole was split about halfway up. The top half was leaning at a 45 degree angle.

The driver of the truck, a 41-year-old male was pinned inside.

Firefighters had to extricate the driver, but no life-threatening injuries were reported. The driver was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The accident occurred just before noon on Wednesday. Power outages were reported in the area. The 400 North traffic light was knocked out as a result of the accident.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, according to Thompson.

400 North between 150 West and 200 West was shut down for around three hours while fire crews worked and the water truck was removed from the roadway.

Rocky Mountain Power remained on scene to complete repairs on the damaged power line.