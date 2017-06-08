Water year flows over

May was first month since last October not to exceed average moisture ♦

Snow and rain showers in Tooele County began to increase in November and did not let up until May, according to data published in the Utah Climate and Water Report on June 1.

The report gathers data from several sources to provide a snapshot of current and immediate past climactic conditions. It is produced for the Natural Resources Conservation Service

Tooele County received 60 percent of average precipitation back in October, and then received above 100 percent of average precipitation for six straight months from November through April. Precipitation hit a high of 186 percent of average in January.

November came in at 117 percent of average followed by December at 166 percent, February 145 percent, March 111 percent and April 116 percent.

May came in at 48 percent of average, the first month since last October not to meet or exceed average precipitation.

“We really couldn’t ask for anything better as far as the runoff,” said Gary Bevan, president of Settlement Canyon Irrigation Company. “It’s been hot lately, but we got that cool weather two or three weeks ago to help slow the runoff a bit.”

Bevan said that some water is going over the reservoir’s spillway, but it’s not traveling far down the spillway’s overflow ditch before soaking into the ground.

“We haven’t had any snow at the SNOTEL [Snow Telemetry] site for three or four days now,” he said. SNOTEL reads the amount of water in snowpack.

In addition to readings at SNOTEL sites, a soil climate analysis network is used at lower elevations to obtain data for the report, according to Snow Survey Supervisor Randy Julander.

The report also provided a reservoir storage summary for the end of May.

Settlement Canyon was at 110 percent of capacity at the end of May, compared to 74 percent of capacity at the end of May 2016.

Grantsville Reservoir was at 100 percent of capacity at the end of May 2017, compared to 79 percent of capacity at the end of May 2016.

Vernon was at 100 percent capacity at the end of May 2017, compared to 75 percent of capacity at the end of May 2016.

Tooele City weather corresponded with data from the Utah Climate and Water Report.

Precipitation for May measured .99 inches compared to normal precipitation for May at 1.91 inches, according to data collected by Ned Bevan, cooperative weather observer for the National Weather Service.

A dry May narrowed the gap for the water year. Total precipitation from October through May measured 17.38 inches compared to normal precipitation for this time of the water year of 14.10 inches.

May snowfall equaled 1.5 inches. Normal snowfall for May is 1.8 inches. Total snowfall for the current water year, which began on Oct. 1, is 67 inches.

Average high temperature for May was 70.7 degrees, and the average low was 44.5 degrees.

The highest temperature for the month was recorded on May 31 at 90 degrees. The coldest day was May 18 at 47 degrees.