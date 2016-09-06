Water year in deficit situation after dry August

Despite receiving less than a tenth of an inch of precipitation last month, Tooele County’s drought status has not changed.

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, the majority of the county is still in D0 or “abnormally dry” weather conditions. The drought monitor uses a scale of D0-D4 to rate drought severity, with D4 being described as “exceptional drought.”

But the lack of precipitation has caused Tooele City to slide even further below where it should be at this point in the water year, said Ned Bevan, cooperative weather observer for the National Weather Service.

Tooele City received 0.08 inches of total precipitation last month, bringing its total precipitation level for the water year to 15.22 inches. The city normally receives .94 inches in August, Bevan said.

Normal for this point in the water year is 17.07 inches. Water years begin Oct. 1 and end Sept. 30.

A new pipeline installed in Settlement Canyon in 2014 has been a big help in adding water to Settlement Canyon Reservoir, said Gary Bevan, president of Settlement Canyon Irrigation Company.

“The [reservoir water] level is about four feet higher than it was at this same time last year,” he said. “But then the pipeline made that difference, so it’s doing the job it was supposed to do.”

To help preserve the available water as long as possible, the company began enforcing water restrictions on July 1. All shareholders are prohibited from watering between 8 p.m. Friday and 7 a.m. Monday. Shareholders have also been asked to limit watering to two specific days per week according to where they live in Tooele City, Gary Bevan said.

“But you know, it’s dropping about 30 inches a week, the reservoir is. I was hoping with this other restriction it would cut that in half, but it didn’t and I don’t know why,” he said. “We just need a change in weather; that’s the answer.”

In addition to experiencing below-normal precipitation, the average maximum temperature in August was hotter than normal while the average minimum temperature was cooler than normal, according to data provided by Nick Carr, meteorologist for the National Weather Service’s Salt Lake City office.

More than a century of weather data collected by the NWS indicates normal temperatures for Tooele City in August are an average 90.1 degrees maximum and 64.0 degrees minimum, Carr said. All temperatures are recorded in Fahrenheit.

Last month, the average high temperature in Tooele City was 90.7 degrees, with the hottest day reaching 97 degrees on Aug. 2. The average low temperature was 60.9 degrees, with the coolest days recording 53 degrees on Aug. 24 and 25, Ned Bevan said.

Carr suggested a lack of cloud cover in northern Utah as a potential reason for the above-average maximum temperatures and below-average minimum temperatures.

Over the next three months, the county may experience above-average temperatures. The western part of Tooele County may receive below-average precipitation while the rest of the county has an equal chance of receiving below-average, normal, or above-average precipitation, according to the National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center.

The severity of the county’s drought will likely remain the same through November, according to the U.S. monthly drought outlook published by the prediction center.