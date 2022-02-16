Water year starts to dry up

Water in Tooele Valley’s snowpack at 63% of normal ♦

And the drought goes on.

While early winter storms brought the amount of water in Tooele Valley’s snowpack up to 112% of normal by Jan. 1, the ensuing dry and warm weather pattern reduced that early high to 63% of normal as of Valentine’s Day.

The Settlement Canyon Reservoir sat ready to receive spring runoff at 49% of its current median level on Feb. 1.

Grantsville reservoir fared better, at 113% of its normal Feb. 1 level, but only 49% of its 30-year annual average level.

Statewide precipitation was only 50% of normal in January at Utah’s SNOTEL sites, with almost no measurable precipitation since Jan. 7, according to NCRS’s Water Supply Outlook Report.

Utah is still faring far better than at this time last year.

Utah’s accumulated precipitation for the water year is still above normal at 118%, compared with 60% last year.

Almost all of Utah’s major watersheds are above 100% precipitation for the 2022 water year. Statewide soil moisture is 56% of saturation, which is 31% greater than at this time last year.

But, many areas of the state are still in drought condition.

“The reality is that water supply conditions across the state are still being heavily impacted by the ongoing drought.,” said Jordan Clayton, with the National Resource Conservation Service’s Utah Snow Survey.

The majority of Tooele County is in extreme drought, with small pieces of the southeast and southwest corners of the county in the severe drought stage,according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

The Utah Division of Water Resources offers water saving tips at slowtheflow.org.

SNOTEL, or snow telemetry, are remote battery powered sites across western mountains that automatically measure and transmit information about snow depth, water content, rainfall, and air temperature. They are managed by the USDA’s National Resources and Conservation Service.

SNOTEL reports for Tooele Valley include data from four sites: the Mining Fork site in South Willow Fork, the Rocky Basin-Settlement Canyon site, the Vernon Creek site and Dry Fork on top of the Oquirrh Mountains..