Wayne H. (Punch) Christiansen was called to his Heavenly Father on Jan. 9, 2017. He was born on Oct. 28, 1937, in White Pine County, Ely, Nevada, to Byron Ray Christiansen Sr. and LaVerne Grantham. He was the fifth of six children and lived in Cherry Creek, Nevada, on the family ranches. When Wayne was 4, the family moved to Tooele, Utah, for work. During this time, Wayne contracted the dreaded polio disease, which left him with many challenges in his life. He missed out on many childhood activities because he had to learn how to walk, talk and regain the use of one arm after recovering from polio. As a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Wayne attended church with his family and went to school while living in Tooele.

Making up for lost time and with the help of his older brother Max, Wayne decided to try his hand at boxing. Max was a professional AAU boxer and was able to help Wayne overcome the physical effects caused from polio. He won several matches including the Golden Gloves and this is where he earned the nickname “Punch.” Everyone that knows him seems to have a “Punchy” story. The rodeo was another interest that Wayne had and he and a couple of friends decided that they would give it a try. Riding bulls wasn’t easy, but Wayne loved the challenge.

In Tooele, Wayne met and married Helen Marie Copley. Wayne was a skilled brick mason and taught his two oldest sons the trade. He enjoyed watching the children and grandchildren as they participated in various activities. He also had a passion for the desert, sleeping under the stars, trapping and chasing the wild horses, cutting Christmas trees, picking pine nuts, hunting and prospecting. He loved getting together with family and friends for dutch oven cookouts and that is when he seemed to be the happiest. There was something he wanted, and that was for him and Helen to be remarried after many years of being separated. That was accomplished on Nov. 1, 2016, and that was a joyous occasion for the whole family. Cancer would be the last battle that Wayne wouldn’t win, but it gave him the opportunity to spend time with his family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his father, mother, brother Max Christiansen, sister Echo Hampton and many other close family members and friends. He is survived by the love of his life Helen Christiansen; daughters Toni (Danny) Dickman, Vicki (Keith) Cordova and Amy (Rick) Palmer; sons Byron (Bud) Christiansen, Bill (DeAnn) Christiansen, Clint (Kristi) Christiansen and James Ashley, 19 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson. He is also survived by his brothers Byron Ray (Nina) Christiansen and Douglas (Pat) Christiansen; sister LaNile (Floyd) Bracken and sister in-law Jane (John) Copley.

Thank you to the Huntsman Center and Rocky Mountain Hospice for all their special care. Services will be held on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, at the LDS Stake Center located at 115 E. Cherry Street, Grantsville, Utah. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m.-noon prior to the funeral services which will be held at 12:30 p.m. Interment will follow at the Grantsville Cemetery. Services under the direction of Didericksen Memorial, 435-277-0050.