Weather-related accident shuts down SR-112

An icy road after the big snow storm last week led to a traffic accident that shut down State route 112 for over an hour on Feb. 23.

The accident occurred around 3:30 p.m. at mile marker 3 near the Deseret Peak Complex.

A Ford F-150 pickup truck spun out and ran into a cement truck, according to Cpl. Colbey Bentley, public information officer at the Tooele City Police Department.

During the accident, the pickup truck’s passenger side made initial contact with the cement truck, causing both the cement truck and the pickup to venture off of the road.

The cement truck ended up on the right shoulder partway through the fence. No injuries were reported, but SR-112 was closed for over an hour.