Wednesday evening surprise storm causes damage around town

A major weather event on the evening of Wednesday, July 19 included rain, hail, and wind caused some damage around town.

It started raining just a little after 5 p.m. on Wednesday, and before long, pieces of ice nearly the size of quarters were falling from the sky in Tooele County, especially the Tooele City area.

The hail only lasted for around 15 minutes, followed by heavy winds, lightning, thunder, and rain until nearly 7:30 p.m.. The rain and wind continues off and on throughout the night.

The storm caused leaves and branches to be knocked down and littered throughout the streets. The debris plugged up Tooele’s storm drain system in some places causing water to spill over onto the roadways.

The storm also caused some manhole covers to be pushed up, a few power and cable lines to come down, broken vehicle windows and a window at Zacatecas Market on the corner of ainand Vine Streets. A local dentist’s office flooded, according to a report by Nick Wall, Tooele City’s emergency management director.

Although the storm caused damage around town, there were no reports of fires from lightning in Tooele City, Wall said.

In the case of another storm like this, residents should be prepared, Wall said.

“Stay inside if you can,” he said. “If you’re in your vehicle, park somewhere if that’s possible and stay inside your vehicle.”

Residents should also stake down play equipment and trampolines in their yard and keep debris cleaned up, along with having a plan to keep children and pets safe.