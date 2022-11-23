Wednesday morning I-80 accident

Two reported injured ♦

After a driver lost control and crashed on Interstate 80 early Wednesday morning, Nov. 23, two other vehicles crashed as a result.

The driver of a black passenger car was traveling eastbound on I-80 near mile marker 84 around 4:10 a.m. The driver lost control and hit the left cable barrier, then came back across lanes hitting the right barrier, according to a press release by the Utah Highway Patrol.

The vehicle ended up blocking the right travel lane. A small SUV driving in the area crashed into the vehicle and stopped in the left lane.

Both drivers were outside their vehicles next to the black passenger car talking when an approaching semi hit the car, which hit the female standing right next to it and threw her into the cable barrier on the right shoulder.

She was transported by ground in serious to critical condition. The second individual was transported with moderate injuries.

Eastbound traffic lanes were closed following the crash.