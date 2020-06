Utah Highway Patrol troopers responded to a call about a wrong way driver on Interstate 80 traveling westbound in the eastbound lane at mile marker 64 at 12:47 a.m. on June 17.

Before troopers could get to the wrong way driver, the driver collided head on with a semi-truck, according to UHP.

The driver of the wrong way vehicle was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the semi-truck was not injured, UHP reported.