Wednesday morning Kirk Hotel fire

A fire broke out on the third floor of the Kirk Hotel on Wednesday morning, June 28, which caused extensive damage to one apartment and minimal water damage to an apartment below. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Tooele City firefighters were dispatched just after 9 a.m. to the hotel in Tooele City for a structure fire.

When they arrived on scene, they found one of the third-floor apartments on the Vine Street side of the hotel on fire, according to Tooele City Fire Chief Matt McCoy.

They quickly evacuated the building. Everyone made it out safely.

The fire was confined to one room and firefighters were able to put out the fire in just over an hour with the help of the North Tooele Fire District and Tooele Army Depot Fire Department.

Firefighters were on scene until around 2 p.m. mopping up and cleaning up the scene.

Tooele City police, Mountain West Medical Center ambulances, Tooele County Sheriff’s Office deputies, and the Tooele County fire marshal were also on scene during the fire.

Vine Street was closed from just after 100 West to Main Street while firefighters put out the fire.

The fire caused extensive damage to the apartment and it will have to be gutted, McCoy said.

An apartment below on the second floor may have a minimal amount of water damage, but it will probably be able to be mopped up, because the floor is made of concrete.

As firefighters were putting out the fire, the tail end of their ladder truck hit another fire truck, but damage to the vehicles was minimal. Both are still in service, McCoy said.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown and under investigation.