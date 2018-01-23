Weekend storm gives some moisture relief

Mother Nature paid a kindly visit to Tooele Valley Friday and Saturday with an abundant gift of snow.

“It was kind of fortuitous for Tooele and Grantsville because the system stalled there and lingered for about 12 hours,” said Nick Carr, meteorologist for the National Weather Service at the Salt Lake International Airport.

A major storm slightly eclipsed Grantsville’s normal January level of precipitation and nearly matched normal snowfall and precipitation in Tooele City for the entire month.

Tooele received 10 inches of snow and .88 inches of precipitation, according to Ned Bevan, Tooele weather observer for the NWS.

Tooele’s normal snowfall for January is 12.7 inches with normal precipitation for the month at 1.07 inches.

Grantsville received 9.1 inches of snow and .59 inches of precipitation from the storm. Precipitation in Grantsville increased to .75 inches for the month to eclipse the normal January mark of .66 inches, according to Dan Slagle, NWS meteorologist in Elko, Nevada.

He said Grantsville’s normal number for snow in January is 10.1 inches.

“At 9.1 inches of snow there are still a few more days in January to push Grantsville’s snow level above the normal snow level of 10.1 inches,” he said.

“Tooele and Grantsville picked up similar amounts of snow. The winds were out of the north and hit both locations,” Slagle said. “Typically, Tooele sees more snow due to upslope enhancement with a westerly wind behind a front or low pressure.”

Mountain snow levels also increased from the storm.

Snow depth at Rocky Basin in Settlement Canyon increased from 19 inches on Saturday to 30 inches on Sunday, according to SnoTel site information. Snow water equivalent there jumped from 4.8 inches on Saturday to 5.5 inches after the storm. For comparison, during January last year, Rocky Basin showed 57 inches of snow and 18.6 inches of snow water equivalent.

Snow depth at Mining Fork in the Stansbury Mountains increased from 17 inches on Saturday to 25 inches on Sunday. Sunday’s snow water equivalent increased from 4.6 inches to 5.0 inches after the storm. After January last year, Mining Fork showed 53 inches of snow and 16.9 inches of snow water equivalent.

“It looks like we should have some slight activity on Thursday afternoon and Thursday night, but it’s not looking like a super beefy storm,” Carr said. “The storm pattern now should be more progressive with more frequency than in December. It was pretty much stagnate during December. We should get something slight on Thursday, but after that the forecast is muddier and hard to predict.”