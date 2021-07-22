Welcome back Watson

Mark Watson returns to newsroom ♦

The Tooele Transcript Bulletin welcomes back Mark Watson as sports editor.

Born and raised in Grantsville, Watson graduated from Brigham Young University in 1983 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. He started his journalism career that year as a staff writer for the Transcript Bulletin.

He left the Transcript Bulletin and wrote for a variety of other papers returning to the Transcript Bulletin in 2005 and served as sports editor for the Transcript Bulletin from 2007 to 2014 before he left Tooele to go to the Vernal Express as editor/writer.

He returned to the Transcript Bulletin in December 2016 as a staff writer to cover Tooele City Hall and other assignments.

Watson’s stories have appeared in the Deseret News, Salt Lake Tribune and Utah Business Magazine.

He also worked at the copy desk of the Ogden Standard Examiner, as sports editor at the Davis County Clipper and as assistant sports editor at the Spectrum in St. George.

He has won numerous journalism awards over his 37-year career for sports, news and column writing.

Watson tried to retire in 2018, but kept writing for the Transcript Bulletin as a correspondent.

He has signed a 10-month contract with the Transcript Bulletin with an option to renew. If he chooses not to renew, the Transcript Bulletin will look for a first-round draft choice in 2022.