Wendover High School holds Red Ribbon Week

Wendover High school students and staff say they are committed to a safe and drug free school.

The school recently held its annual red ribbon week to fight against drugs and tobacco from Oct. 23-31.

All students at the school were made aware of the dangers of using drugs and tobacco through various activities throughout the school during Red Ribbon Week.

Some of the activities included signing a pledge to be drug, alcohol, and tobacco free.

From this pledge, students learned about taking care of their body by being more health conscious. After signing the pledge, students received a red pencil to help remind them of their oath to be healthier and avoid these alcohol, tobacco and other drugs.

Another activity was the making of a giant ribbon in front of our school.

Students were asked to wear red if possible and then gathered outside to form the ribbon. Everyone worked well together, and we were able to form a ribbon as a school signifying that we will band together to be drug free.

These types of activities help remind the students to work together and help each other to combat drugs and tobacco, according to school leaders.