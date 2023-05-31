Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah
  • Wendover High School graduated 32 seniors in the class of 2023.
  • Teacher Jennifer Hooks and Deacon Cievas.
  • Sidney Bateman

May 31, 2023
Wendover holds graduation

Wendover High School held a graduation ceremony on Tuesday, May 23 at 6 p.m. in the Wendover Concert Hall. The graduating class included 32 students.

 

