Wendover man charged with damaging jail with soda pop

A Wendover man is facing criminal charges after allegedly spraying the inside of a jail cell with soda following an arrest in connection with assault.

Clarence L. Baines, 50, is charged with third-degree felony damage to jails, as well as misdemeanor counts of assault and damage or interruption to a communication device.

Wendover City police responded to a motel on East Wendover Boulevard after a 911 hang up call around 10:10 p.m. on May 1, according to a probable cause statement. Upon arrival, the officer met with a female victim who said she was punched in the eye three times by Baines following a disagreement.

The victim also told police she tried to call police but Baines took her phone from her and hung it up, the statement said. The victim said Baines then left the area in a mustard-colored Mercedes and returned to his residence on Gardenia Way.

A Wendover police officer and Utah Highway Patrol trooper located the vehicle near Baines’ residence but no one responded to the door, the probable cause statement said. An attempt to locate Baines with probable cause to arrest was issued after no contact was made.

On May 14, Wendover police located Baines at his residence on Gardenia Way and he was arrested and transported to the Wendover Police Department, where he was placed in a holding cell, the statement said.

After he was placed in the holding cell, Baines allegedly produced a soft drink can he had concealed and sprayed it throughout the entire cell, according to the probable cause statement. He also allegedly scratched paint off the interior of the cell door using the empty can, as well as battering the door with his foot.

Baines is scheduled to make his initial appearance in 3rd District Court on May 22 at 10:28 a.m. before Judge Robert Adkins.