Wendover man charged with drug possession

A Wendover man has been charged with possession of drugs after he was arrested for allegedly selling methamphetamine.

Jermaine Davis, 36, is charged with second-degree felony distribution of a controlled substance, second-degree felony possession with intent to distribute a Class C substance, and misdemeanor manufacture or delivery of drug paraphernalia.

A confidential informant told Wendover police that Davis was selling methamphetamine in the area, according to a probable cause statement. The confidential informant agreed to purchase methamphetamine from Davis to acquire evidence.

The confidential informant was given $20 and went to the motel where Davis was allegedly selling, and returned with a white powdery substance, the statement said. A Wendover police officer was able to determine the substance was methamphetamine.

On Aug. 27, Wendover police obtained a search warrant for the place Davis was residing, and located a glass smoking pipe with a burnt white powdery substance, according to the probable cause statement. Officers also obtained a warrant for the vehicle Davis was believed to be driving and found three plastic baggies containing about 10 grams of methamphetamine each.

During his initial appearance in 3rd District Court on Tuesday, Davis was appointed an attorney and set bail at $15,000. He is scheduled to return to court onto a scheduling conference on Sept. 11 at 9 a.m. before Judge Matthew Bates.