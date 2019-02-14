West Elementary parents that oppose all DLI program speak up

Some parents at West Elementary aren’t happy with a proposal to turn their neighborhood school into the school district’s first all dual language immersion school.

The Tooele County School District Board of Education held a public hearing on Tuesday night at the school district office to hear public comment on a proposal to make West Elementary School an all German DLI school.

West Elementary became a German DLI school in 2014. It was the state’s first DLI school.

Five years later the DLI program has contributed to some unique problems at the school, according to Bryce Eardley, director for Tooele area schools for the school district.

Eardley has asked the school board to consider making West Elementary a magnet school with an all German DLI program to help overcome some of those issues and improve educational opportunities for all students, he said.

“Currently as you look at West it has 440 students and 18 full-time employees,” Eardley said. “Next year they will add one more teacher with the DLI program. Because of their size, West is unique, they have one non-DLI classroom per grade level. That causes some issues here and there.”

Those issues include class size disparity and an inability to mix up traditional students into different classrooms if there are problems with students getting along, according to Eardley.

He also said teachers struggle with collaboration because they are all alone.

Ty Bevan, a West Elementary parent, said the school district should worry about low performance on test scores at West, not the DLI program.

“DLI isn’t for every kid,” Bevan said. “I’m frustrated with the idea that we’re going to say that West is DLI only because West is a public education school. As a public education school an opportunity should be given for every kid … Worry about low performance in language arts.”

Bevan said he is a teacher and he has to drives 30 minutes to collaborate with other teachers.

“West is within five minutes of other elementary schools where teachers can collaborate,” he said.

Morgan Rivera, another West Elementary parent, said she is also very disappointed in test scores coming out of West.

“The focus on another language is probably not where we should be,” Rivera said. “Maybe it’s time to refocus. Maybe DLI at West wasn’t the best option. West isn’t growing, maybe we need to change boundaries. I take offense to saying that non-DLI parents don’t care about their children — that was brought up in your last meeting — we all care about our children.”

Gayle Brown said a letter from the school about the proposal stated, “It can contribute to a high concentration of students whose parents are not as involved with students academic or social or mental development.”

“What they are saying is that because we opted out that makes us less devoted parents,” Brown said. “I think not!”

Brent Larsen, a West Elementary parent, said he did not like the idea of closing West Elementary.

“I was extremely disappointed when I heard about this proposal,” Larsen said. “Because it is taking away our neighborhood school if you go through with it. It means my students could no longer walk to school and a bus would not be provided. It sounds like students not in the DLI program have bearing the brunt of the benefit for those in the DLI program.”

Julie Brown, who lives three blocks from West Elementary, was concerned about the distance her children would have to walk to to school if the school was closed to traditional students.

“It puts those kids [the ones the have to walk further] in more danger,” she said.

Tuesday’s public hearing was an opportunity for the school board to hear from the public so they could consider their comments when they are making a decision, according to Maresa Manzione, school board president.

A decision on the all German DLI proposal for West Elementary was not on the agenda for Tuesday nights meeting. The earliest date that the school board could consider the proposal would be at their March 26 meeting.