West Elementary will be all-German DLI next fall

School District says relocating non-DLI students will provide ‘equitable’ opportunities ♦

The oldest elementary school building in Tooele Valley will become host of the county’s first all dual language immersion student body.

The Tooele County School Board voted to make West Elementary School a German only DLI school starting in the fall of 2019 during its meeting Tuesday at the school district office.

The current fourth- and fifth-grade non-DLI students will be allowed to stay at West Elementary until they complete sixth-grade. The remaining students will be reassigned to Settlement Canyon or Northlake Elementary schools. The relocated students will be within walking distance of their new school.

In 2014, West Elementary became one of the first elementary schools in Tooele County to offer DLI. It was the first German DLI school in the state.

Out of the 440 students enrolled at West Elementary, 87 are not DLI students.

“The changes we need to make are not because of DLI,” said Patricia Walker, director of teaching and learning. “Our concern is for the success of our students and teachers.”

Moving the non-DLI students would allow them to have “equitable” education opportunities, according to Walker. Neighborhood demographics, along with the size and age of West Elementary, have created some inequalities for non-DLI students and teachers at West Elementary.

Due to enrollment at West Elementary the first and second grade classes are combined. There is only one non-DLI class for each grade from third through sixth grade. This isolates teachers, preventing in-school collaboration between same grade teachers, which is done at other schools.

One teacher for each grade does not allow for flexibility in classroom placement to accommodate different student-teacher combinations or separating students, according to Walker.

West Elementary does not have enough classrooms to accommodate more non-DLI classes at each grade level even if the boundaries were changed to increase the school’s enrollment.

Adding portables to the school might be a temporary fix, delaying a decision about what to do with the school and the DLI program, according to school board member Scott Bryan.

West Elementary was built in 1959 with a classroom addition added in 1989. According to the school district’s facilities plan, West Elementary’s 50-year life span expired in 2010.

“When West Elementary needs to be rebuilt, instead of rebuilding it where it is, we may decide we need a new school somewhere else,” Bryan said.

The idea of creating a magnet DLI school out of West Elementary was first discussed during the school board’s January meeting.

The school board held a public hearing on the DLI-only plan for West Elementary during its February meeting.

Many parents spoke in opposition to the all DLI plan during the public hearing. Brent Larsen was one of those parents.

“I was extremely disappointed when I heard about this proposal,” Larsen said during the public hearing. “Because it is taking away our neighborhood school if you go through with it. It means my students could no longer walk to school and a bus would not be provided. It sounds like students not in the DLI program are bearing the brunt of the benefit for those in the DLI program.”

Moving the DLI students out of West Elementary would effectively be closing the school, Bryan said during Tuesday night’s meeting.

“That’s a point of disagreement,” said school board president Maresa Manzione.

The school board voted 6-1 to make West Elementary an all DLI school. Board member Bryan was the lone dissenting vote.