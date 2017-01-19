West Erda Improvement District water users OK $1.6M upgrade

A beleaguered west Erda water system will soon tie into Stansbury Park for water.

Water users in the West Erda Improvement District, which provides water to the Golden Acres subdivision, voted 19.4 to 6.6 in favor of a $1.6 million bond to make improvements to their water system.

WEID’s water users have been boiling water for over a year because the system’s well casing is old and rusted, which allows surface water to leak in and contaminate the water, according to Tooele County Commissioner Myron Bateman.

“The Golden Acres water system has had problems since I first came to the health department 40 years ago,” he said. “It is nice to finally have a solution to their problems approved.”

Past attempts to repair the system failed, according to Tooele County Recorder Jerry Houghton, who serves as the water system’s operator.

Tooele County assumed responsibility for WEID after the homeowners association that was running it dissolved 14 years ago.

The $1.6 million bond will pay to build a water line to connect WEID with the Stansbury Park Improvement District’s water system. WEID’s pipes, valves, and fire hydrants will also be replaced.

The $1.6 million bond is part of a funding package offered to WEID by the Utah State Division of Drinking Water.

Approximately half of the Division of Drinking Water funding package is in the form of a grant; the remaining $800,000 is a zero-interest 30-year loan.

WEID currently has 18 Golden Garden property owners who use WEID as their sole source of water. Another 35 property owners rely on WEID water for fire protection.

Full water users will see their monthly water bill rise form $65 to $120. The 35 fire protection-only property owners will pay $20 per month. They currently pay nothing.

WEID users voted by mail on the proposed bond at the beginning of the year to demonstrate that the bond did not have “substantial opposition,” according to Ted Mickelsen, of the engineering firm Jones and DeMille.

The 18 full-water users in WEID were given one vote each. The 35 part users each received two-tenths of a vote.

WEID will pay for the line to Stansbury Park and for the upgrade to its infrastructure. The $1.6 million bond will be WEID’s responsibility. Stansbury Park Improvement District will not assume the debt, according to Bateman.

WEID will retain ownership of its water rights, but they will be assigned to SPID.

WEID will also need to come up an additional 27 acre-feet of water rights to complete the deal with SPID, Bateman said.