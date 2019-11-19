West Jordan man appears in court for firing handgun near local gym

A West Jordan man charged in conjunction with an armed altercation that occurred in Stansbury Park last week made his initial appearance in 3rd District Court on Monday.

Lance Colby Milner, 34, is charged with one count of first-degree felony aggravated burglary, one count of third-degree felony aggravated assault, three counts of discharge of firearms and one count of possession of a deadly weapon with the intent to assault.

A detective with Tooele County Sheriff’s Office responded to Anytime Fitness on the morning of Nov. 12 to assist an off-duty Sheriff’s deputy with apprehending Milner, who was reported discharging a 9 mm handgun in the area of the gym, according to a probable cause statement.

The statement said the off-duty deputy at the gym stated that Milner was pounding on the back door of Anytime Fitness. The victim stated that he opened the back door and Milner entered the building brandishing a handgun. The victim grabbed the handgun from Milner and ordered him to the ground, at which point the detective arrived on-scene and took Milner into custody.

There were approximately six other people inside Anytime Fitness at the time of the altercation but no one was injured. Three empty 9 mm casings, one live round and a full magazine were later found in the area, next to a broken fence. The property owners said the fence was not broken the night before, that statement said.

In the statement, Milner said he was was being chased by a female that appeared in the back seat of a car he had been living in that was parked in the Anytime Fitness parking lot. Milner said she was chasing him around and that’s who he was shooting at but no evidence was found of her presence. Milner reportedly admitted he may have been under the influence of methamphetamine.

Milner was transported and booked into the Tooele County Detention Center, according to the documents.

Milner’s posted bail is set at $10,000. Milner is scheduled to return to 3rd District Court on Nov. 26 at 9 a.m. before Judge Matthew Bates for a scheduling conference.