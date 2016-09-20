West Jordan man arrested after fleeing from police in vehicle

A West Jordan man is facing felony charges after he fled a traffic stop and led officers on a chase last Thursday, according to the Tooele City Police Department.

Jeremy Thompson, 39, is charged with third-degree felony failure to respond to an officer’s signal to stop and two counts of third-degree felony unlawful acquisition of a financial transaction card. He also faces one count of misdemeanor reckless endangerment, two counts of misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, one count of misdemeanor reckless driving and misdemeanor driving with measurable controlled substance in the body.

A Tooele City police officer first noticed Thompson in a silver passenger car traveling at a high rate of speed eastbound on Vine Street at 1:30 p.m., according to the probable cause statement. The car drove through the four-way stop at the intersection with 200 West and the officer activated his lights to initiate the stop.

Thompson moved into the turn lane at the intersection of Vine and Main streets, before turning right and coming to a stop near 80 S. Main St., the statement said. When the officer spoke with Thompson, he told the officer he did not have his registration or insurance documents in the car with him.

When the officer asked for his driver’s license, Thompson put the car in drive and turned east onto 100 South, according to the probable cause statement. The officer reported that Thompson nearly struck several vehicles while going through the intersection.

Another officer located Thompson on 100 East and attempted a traffic stop but Thompson continued to flee and the chase was terminated due to safety concerns, the statement said. A fence at the intersection of 400 North and 100 East was damaged after Thompson drove through it, according to Tooele City Police Officer Tanya Turnbow.

Officers set up containment and observed Thompson run a red light at 1280 N. Main St. and again while traveling southbound on 200 West, according to the probable cause statement. Around 1:42 p.m., a Tooele County Sheriff’s deputy located Thompson’s silver car on Shay Lane.

After containment was established in the area, officers found Thompson on McKellar Street and he was arrested around 1:46 p.m., the statement said. In a subsequent search of Thompson, officers found a white crystalline substance and a brown, tar-like substance, as well as financial transaction cards that didn’t belong to him.

A detective interviewed Thompson, who was advised of his Miranda rights and agreed to speak with police, the probable cause statement said. Thompson told the detective he had used methamphetamine the previous day and was transported to the Tooele County Detention Center.

Thompson is scheduled to make his initial appearance in 3rd District Court on Sept. 26 at 10:28 a.m. before Judge Robert Adkins.