West Jordan man arrested on possession of drugs, firearms

A West Jordan man is facing criminal charges after he was arrested with marijuana and two firearms in his car while driving through Grantsville City.

Andrew Troy Owen, 20, is charged with second-degree felony theft, two counts of third-degree felony possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, and one count of third-degree felony endangerment of a child. He is also charged with misdemeanor driving with any measurable controlled substance in the body, misdemeanor altering the serial number on a pistol or revolver, and three misdemeanor counts of possession or use of a controlled substance.

According to a probable cause statement from Grantsville City police, Owen was stopped by officers on a report of a reckless driver in the area of Clark and Kearl streets at 5:42 p.m. on Oct. 17. When officers made contact with Owen, the driver, they found three juveniles in the car aged between 15 and 17 years old.

The officer noticed the smell of marijuana in the car and Owen handed the officer a marijuana joint, the statement said. The juveniles in the vehicle also admitted to smoking marijuana during the drive from Salt Lake County.

All four occupants of the vehicle said there was no additional marijuana in the vehicle and Owen was asked to perform a standard field sobriety test, the probable cause statement said. Following the sobriety test, Owen was arrested for driving under the influence.

During an inventory of Owen’s vehicle, a firearm was located under the front passenger seat, which was reported stolen out of West Jordan, according to the probable cause statement. The gun had 10 rounds in the magazine but no rounds in the chamber.

In the trunk of the vehicle, officers found three backpacks with multiple packages of marijuana, a pill bottle containing Xanax, and a firearm with the serial number scratched off, the statement said. The firearm found in the trunk was not loaded but ammo was found in the trunk.

The passengers of the vehicle said they knew of the firearm in the vehicle and all four, including Owen, said they had previously shot the firearm.

Owen is scheduled to make his initial appearance in 3rd District Court on Oct. 30 at 10:28 a.m. before Judge Robert Adkins.