West Jordan man charged with felony theft, drug possession

A West Jordan man was arrested earlier this month after police located him in a stolen vehicle and in possession of drugs.

Isaiah Ferdinando Garcia, 25, is charged with second-degree felony theft by receiving stolen property, second-degree felony receive or transfer a stolen vehicle, two counts of third-degree felony possession or use of a controlled substance, third-degree felony possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, as well as misdemeanor counts of burglary of a vehicle, obtain an identifying document of another and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tooele County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to North Foothill Drive on a report of a stolen vehicle at noon on Oct. 1, according to a probable cause statement. South Jordan police reached out to dispatch on the stolen vehicle, which was located in the Lake Point area based on GPS location information.

When troopers responded to the area, they did not locate the vehicle, which South Jordan police said contained a loaded firearm, according to the statement. The truck, a silver 2015 GMC pickup, was not located in the area and deputies requested updated GPS information.

Around 1:30 p.m., dispatch provided updated information on Bryan Road, but the pickup truck was not located by deputies in a subsequent search, according to the probable cause statement. A witness said a man in a silver pickup truck had just left the area and offered to sell her tools, then left when she refused.

Deputies were contacted by dispatch again at 2 p.m., with a recent location in the area of Charley Way and Eva Court in Erda, the statement said. During their response, deputies were notified by dispatch of a suspicious male in a silver truck attempting to sell tools in the area.

Deputies located a silver GMC pickup truck in the driveway of a newly constructed house in the area and a man, later identified as Garcia, climbed back into the front driver seat of the truck and close the door, the statement said. Officers surrounded the vehicle and held Garcia at gunpoint while he was ordered to exit the vehicle.

When Garcia stepped from the truck, a loaded heroin syringe fell onto the ground and he didn’t respond to commands, the statement said. He attempted to reach back into the vehicle and said he wanted a cigarette before eventually following commands to get on the ground.

Garcia was arrested at gunpoint and searched before being placed in a patrol vehicle, the probable cause statement said.

A witness said Garcia had approached them about buying some tools and when they declined, Garcia attempted to sell them a gun, according to the probable cause statement. The witness said they pretended to call a friend while they called dispatch because they “had a bad feeling about the subject and his odd behavior.”

Deputies searched the pickup truck and found a small baggie of methamphetamine on the ground near the driver’s side door, and a silver 9mm handgun with loaded magazines in the center console, the statement said. A backpack was located with a small baggie of a crystalline substance, a pipe with marijuana residue and a used syringe with a clear substance inside.

Deputies also located multiple tools, social security cards and other personal items, according to the probable cause statement.

Garcia was questioned by police and said he took possession of the truck the previous evening and broke into several trailers on the way, the statement said. He also admitted to committing several vehicle burglaries for spare change.

After Garcia was transported to the Tooele County Detention Center, a small baggie of heroin was located in his sock.

Garcia made his initial appearance in 3rd District Court on Wednesday, where he was assigned a public defender and bail was set at $20,000. He is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 31 at 9 a.m. for a roll call hearing.