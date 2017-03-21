West Jordan man faces charges for tampering with witnesses

A West Jordan man is facing additional felony charges in connection with alleged intimidation of the victim and witnesses in a separate felony case.

Jonathan Aiello, 38, is charged with four counts of third-degree tampering with a witness. He was charged last November with third-degree felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

Aiello was arrested at the Tooele County Courthouse last Tuesday following an appearance in court on the aggravated assault charge, a probable cause statement said. During the hearing, the court documented Aiello and his girlfriend had made contact with the witnesses and victims in the previous case multiple times.

Aiello had driven through the trailer park where the victim and witnesses live on multiple occasions, causing one of the witnesses to obtain a protective order from the court, the probable cause statement said.

During the incident last November, Aiello had threatened another man for being a “child molester and baby rapist,” according to the probable cause statement. Aiello also threatened to have the victim’s children taken away.

Following the initial verbal exchange, Aiello went to his truck and returned with a blue-handled knife and brandished it to threaten the male victim, the statement said.

At the time of his arrest, Aiello told police he did threaten the victim but denied retrieving the knife from his truck, the probable cause statement said. Officers found the blue-handled knife inside the truck, which matched the description from witnesses and the victim. Aiello was taken into custody; a subsequent search of the truck found no other weapons or illegal substances.

Aiello did not attend his scheduled initial appearance in 3rd District Court on Monday after he likely bonded out of jail, court records indicate. Due to the previous felony charge, Aiello was not entitled to bail and the court ordered a warrant set for no bail.

Aiello is scheduled to appear for arraignment in 3rd District Court on the aggravated assault charge on March 28 at 9 a.m. before Judge Robert Adkins.