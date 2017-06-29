West Jordan murder suspect found dead in Tooele County

The suspect connected to a murder in West Jordan was found deceased near Terra Wednesday afternoon.

According to West Jordan Police Sgt. Joe Monson, 36-year-old Jill Lloyd of West Jordan was driving northbound near the intersection of 2700 W. 7800 South at 8:59 a.m. Wednesday when a man approached and fired at least one shot at her vehicle. Reports indicate the suspect, identified as Andrew Larsen, 33, of West Jordan, may have fired several shots, Monson said.

After the shooting, Lloyd’s car continued northbound on 2700 West before crashing into a wall and tree near the intersection with 7700 South, Monson said. Lloyd died at the scene of the accident.

Shortly after Larsen fled the scene, police received information that he had driven toward Tooele County. Tooele County Sheriff Paul Wimmer said West Jordan police contacted his agency that they had every reason to believe Larsen was in the area of Terra.

Deputies with the sheriff’s office and West Jordan police detectives staged at the Terra Fire Department, Wimmer said. A white pickup truck matching the description of Larsen’s vehicle was located on a hill southeast of the Dugway Proving Ground entrance.

West Jordan police sent an armored vehicle to Terra that was used by law enforcement to safely approach the suspect’s vehicle, Wimmer said. Once the armored vehicle approached the white truck, they found Larsen’s body near the vehicle.

Wimmer said it appears Larsen died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The Tooele County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation into Larsen’s death.