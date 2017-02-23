West Valley City man charged for drugs, giving false identities

A West Valley City man has been charged with felony possession after he was involved in a single-vehicle rollover accident on Interstate 80 on Feb. 13.

Victor Melender, 31, is charged with second-degree felony possession with intent to distribute a Class C substance and third-degree felony forge or falsify a license, as well as a misdemeanor count of manufacture of drug paraphernalia and three counts of misdemeanor giving false personal identity to a peace officer.

Utah Highway Patrol troopers were dispatched to the single-vehicle accident at milepost 100 around 8:19 a.m., where the vehicle was blocking the outside westbound lane, a probable cause statement said. Melender provided a Colorado driver license with the name Anthony Sanchez before he was transported to Mountain West Medical Center by ambulance.

The arresting trooper was suspicious of the license and had it reviewed, where it was determined not to be real, the statement said. In a subsequent interview with police, Melender told the trooper he bought the license for $10 in Colorado.

Melender then provided the name of Victor Antonio Verrill but troopers could not find any records associated with the name and date of birth provided, according to the probable cause statement. When the trooper said the information was false, Melender provided the name Armondo Nevaro, which also turned up no results.

Melender was transported to the Tooele County Detention Center and fingerprinted, after which his real name was discovered, the statement said. His vehicle was taken to a tow yard in Lake Point and a UHP K-9 alerted on it, prompting a search.

During the search, troopers located a hidden compartment between the driver and passenger seats, the probable cause statement said. A plastic container in the compartment contained multiple packets of a substance believed to be heroin and a white substance consistent with meth.

Melender was scheduled to make his initial appearance in 3rd District Court on Tuesday but his hearing was continued so an interpreter could be provided. He is expected to make his initial appearance on Feb. 27 at 10:28 a.m. before Judge Robert Adkins.