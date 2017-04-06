West Valley City man charged with possession of counterfeit money, drug paraphernalia

A West Valley City man faces multiple charges after he was arrested on Interstate 80 in connection with counterfeit money and drug paraphernalia.

Christian A. Thomas, 29, is charged with third-degree felony possession of a forgery device and third-degree felony unlawful acquisition of a financial transaction card, as well as misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a revoked license.

A Utah Highway Patrol trooper stopped Thomas for traveling 103 mph in an 80 mph zone on I-80 near milepost 53 around 4 p.m. on Saturday, according to a probable cause statement. Thomas told the trooper he had a warrant and was driving on a suspended license.

A female passenger also had two warrants and was taken into custody by UHP troopers, the statement said. Troopers asked Thomas to exit the vehicle and began an inventory of its contents.

Inside the vehicle, troopers found a meth pipe in the passenger door of the vehicle and another in the passenger’s purse, according to the probable cause statement. Troopers also found several printed sheets of counterfeit money.

After Thomas was taken into custody, the vehicle was towed to a UHP office and a subsequent search of the vehicle found four total pipes, multiple small plastic bags with white residue, pieces of tinfoil with burn marks, as well as multiple driver licenses and credit cards belonging to other people.

Thomas is scheduled to make his initial appearance in 3rd District Court on April 10 at 10:28 a.m. before Judge Robert Adkins.