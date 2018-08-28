West Valley City man dies in Sunday crash on I-80

A West Valley City man died when he crashed shortly after merging onto Interstate 80 at Lake Point on Sunday evening, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.

Alejandro Perez, 39, was driving a silver Toyota Corolla when he merged onto eastbound I-80 at Exit 99, according to UHP. Once on the interstate, Perez began passing vehicles on the left shoulder of the roadway.

Perez lost control of his vehicle and overcorrected to the right, UHP said. The Corolla slid across both eastbound lanes and off the right shoulder of the interstate.

Once on the right shoulder, the vehicle began to roll before coming to rest in the right eastbound lane, facing west, UHP said. Perez, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the vehicle through the sunroof and suffered fatal injuries.

A 5-year-old occupant in the vehicle was properly restrained and only suffered a scratch to their hand, according to UHP.

As a result of the accident, eastbound I-80 was closed while emergency responders arrived, and the right lane remained closed during the investigation and clean-up for the accident.